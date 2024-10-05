Assam: Women protest against smart meters in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Despite rainy weather, a good number of women of Bhatiapar on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district on Friday assembled in front of Sub Divisional Electrical office, Gaurisagar under Upper Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. against smart meters. The anguished women shouted various slogans. The protesting women said in front of the media that smart meters have had a huge impact on our daily lives. Smart meters are exploiting us. Smart meters have become a curse for people who live on their own and they are exploiting us. Among the protesters, an elderly woman Chaya Baruah showed her mobile to the media persons that Rs 5,000 had been recharged at her house from August 28 to September 22. It is a great exploitation for the lower middle class family like us. Manohar Das, the assistant manager of the Gaurisagar Electrical Sub-Division, received the protestors. The protesters later handed over a memorandum to the officer Monohar Das and saying, “Smart meters are consuming our blood, let us live.” They demanded that the smart meters be removed and our old meters be returned. The officer promised the protesting women to inform the higher authorities about their problems.

