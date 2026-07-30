Assam: Dibrugarh University Alumni Association Initiates Flood Relief

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Recognising the urgent need to assist communities devastated by the unprecedented floods in Charaideo, Sivasagar, and Jorhat, the Dibrugarh University Alumni Association (DUAA), during its executive meeting held on July 22, unanimously decided to initiate a fundraising campaign for the flood-affected people.

With generous support from alumni members and well-wishers, the DUAA undertook a four-day flood relief campaign commencing on July 24. Working in close collaboration with the Dibrugarh University administration, DURSA, DUPGSU, ICMR-NIHR Project staff, and NGOs Jeevan Siksha, Pathikrit, and Khoj, DUAA teams reached numerous flood-affected communities across Upper Assam.

Relief materials were distributed in Mechagarh, Letekupukhuri, and Rajapool Dowerah Gaon, Bamun Pukhuri in the Nazira area; Abhoipur, Garmur Tiniali, Sumoni, Lakuwa Road, and Bengumaria Konwar Gaon in the Simaluguri area; and Namti Pathar, Bamun Bari, Luthuri Chetia Gaon, Mithapukhuri Gaon, Merbil, Joya Par, and Parama Handique Gaon in the Betbari area of Sivasagar district.

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