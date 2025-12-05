Assam: Dibrugarh University and NETA sign MoU

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Strengthening industry–academia collaboration, Dibrugarh University and the North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) came together on Thursday to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), facilitated by the Centre for Management Studies (CMS).

In a press statement, NETA said that the MoU was signed on December 4 in the presence of the Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Prof Jiten Hazarika. The signatory on behalf of Dibrugarh University was the Registrar of the University, Dr Paramananda Sonowal, and NETA was represented by its Chairman Ajay Dhandharia.

Prof Pratim Barua, Chairperson of CMS, along with other faculty members, graced the ceremony and highlighted the importance of this academic–industry partnership.

The MoU will facilitate research, internship programmes, and placement opportunities for the students of Dibrugarh University, especially those studying under CMS.

The other members of the NETA delegation present were Adviser Bidyananda Barkakoty, Vice-Chairman Neeraj Jallan, Vice-Chairman Rajkumar Borthakur, and Executive Committee Member Vikash Agarwal.

This collaboration opens new avenues for practical learning, industry exposure and impactful research in the tea sector, enriching the academic ecosystem of Dibrugarh University.

