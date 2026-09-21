Assam: Dibrugarh University holds Awareness Programme against Single-Use Plastic

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DIBRUGARH: An awareness programme against single-use plastic was organised at the Bishnu Prasad Rabha Hall of Dibrugarh University under the Swachhata Action Plan of the National Service Scheme (NSS). The programme was organised by the NSS Post Graduate Unit of Dibrugarh University in collaboration with the Regional Directorate of NSS, Guwahati.

The programme was anchored by Dr Jitu Bora, Programme Officer of the NSS Post Graduate Unit. Dr Himadri Barman spoke on the harmful effects of single-use plastic and the importance of adopting sustainable lifestyles.

Dr Manoj Dutta highlighted the role of youth in bringing about social change, while Dr Ujjal Saikia spoke about the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 and its significance in encouraging youth participation.

Following the awareness session, a promotional campaign for the quiz under the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue was conducted under the leadership of Dr Jitu Bora. A cleanliness drive was also organised across the university campus. Around 150 NSS volunteers participated in the cleanliness drive and collected plastic and other forms of waste from different parts of the campus. The initiative aimed to promote cleanliness, environmental responsibility and greater awareness among students about the adverse impact of single-use plastic.

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