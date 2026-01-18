Assam: Dibrugarh University hosts 5th Regional Workshop on ‘Media for Wildlife’

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The fifth Regional Workshop on “Media for Wildlife” was successfully organized at Dibrugarh University, bringing together conservationists, journalists, academicians and wildlife experts to deliberate on critical issues related to biodiversity conservation and ethical wildlife reporting on Saturday.

The one-day workshop was organized by Media for Wildlife in collaboration with the Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication, Dibrugarh University. Its objective was to strengthen the role of the media in wildlife conservation and environmental awareness.

Mrinal Talukdar, Convenor of Media for Wildlife, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the growing responsibility of the media in shaping public perception of wildlife and conservation challenges. Dr Pranjal Protim Burhagohain, Chairperson of the Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication, underlined the importance of responsible journalism in reporting wildlife-related issues. The inaugural session was graced by Prof Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, who formally inaugurated the workshop and stressed the need to sensitize young journalists to environmental concerns.

The technical sessions began with Session 1 on Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, jointly addressed by Dr Rathin Barman of Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and Kaushik Barua of Assam Elephant Foundation. The speakers shared field experiences, discussed challenges in rescue operations, and highlighted the role of media in accurate reporting during wildlife emergencies. Session 2 focused on the biodiversity of Assam and its significance, presented by Dr Anupam Sarmah of WWF, who highlighted Assam’s unique ecological wealth and the urgent need for conservation-driven communication. Session 3 featured Aftab Ahmed of WTI, who spoke on the White-winged Duck, the state bird of Assam, emphasizing conservation efforts and the threats faced by the species.

After a short break, Session 4 addressed ethical wildlife journalism, with Pranoy Bordoloi discussing media ethics, misinformation, and the responsibility of journalists while covering wildlife conflicts and conservation stories. Session 5 dealt with the legal aspects of wildlife and nature conservation, with Dr Bibhav Talukdar, Secretary General of Aaranyak, explaining various wildlife laws, acts and the legal framework governing conservation in India.

The workshop concluded with a closing ceremony and certificate distribution, addressed by Somyadeep Dutta, director of Nature’s Beckon. The event witnessed active participation from students, researchers and media professionals, making it a meaningful platform for dialogue on wildlife conservation and responsible journalism in the region.

