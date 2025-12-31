BCPL hosts industry-academia meet in association with Dibrugarh University

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), in association with Dibrugarh University, organized the Industry–Academia Meet 2025 on Tuesday at the Administrative Building, Lepetkata, Dibrugarh. The programme aimed to strengthen collaboration between industry and academia and promote meaningful engagement for knowledge exchange, experiential learning, and activity-based education.

The occasion was graced by the Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Prof Jiten Hazarika, as the chief guest. In his address, he emphasized the need to align academic frameworks with evolving industry requirements and highlighted the role of research, innovation, and experiential learning in preparing future-ready professionals.

Bikram Kairi, District Commissioner, Dibrugarh, and Director BCPL, also graced the occasion and delivered an insightful address. Drawing from his personal experiences and real-life examples, he reflected on the theme of the meet and highlighted key issues that require focused attention to strengthen effective and sustainable industry–academia collaboration.

The programme was further enriched by the presence of Dr Khanindra Pathak, as a special invitee and subject expert, Professor of Mining Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. Jyoti Kanoi, renowned social worker of Dibrugarh, also graced the occasion and shared valuable academic and research insights, adding depth to the deliberations on applied research, collaborative learning, and industry-relevant skill development.

The Managing Director, BCPL, delivered a comprehensive presentation highlighting the importance of strong industry-academia partnerships in building a skilled, adaptable, and future-ready workforce, and reaffirmed BCPL’s commitment to engaging with academic institutions for mutual growth and innovation.

Senior executives of BCPL, faculty members from Dibrugarh University, academicians, and industry professionals participated in the meet.

The discussions focused on bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, fostering collaborative research initiatives, internships, live projects, and continuous skill enhancement. Presentations from both industry and academia formed a key highlight of the programme, facilitating an enriching exchange of perspectives on best practices, emerging trends, and potential areas of collaboration.

Industry leaders from OIL, IOCL, AGCL, APL, NTPS, APGCL, and LTPS, academicians, deans, HoD, and faculty members from Dibrugarh University and other academic institutions, namely MDKG, DHSK Commerce College, DHSK, Dibru College, NLB City College, Khowang College, Dibrugarh Polytechnic, and Dhemaji Polytechnic participated during the event.

