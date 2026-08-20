Assam: Dibrugarh University hosts Photo Fest 2026 on World Photography Day

DIBRUGARH: The Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication (CSJMC), Dibrugarh University, organised Photo Fest 2026 on Tuesday to mark World Photography Day.

The event brought together students, faculty members and photography enthusiasts to celebrate photography as a medium of creativity, documentation and storytelling.

As part of the celebrations, CSJMC organised a photography workshop on August 18 in collaboration with the Sony Alpha Community and EMRC. Photographers Riju Talukdar and Md Noor Alam shared practical insights and their expertise with participants.

Veteran Assamese actor Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika and photographers Bablee Rai Bhuyan and Siddhant Saikia attended the Photo Fest and shared their perspectives with the audience.

The university also organised a photography competition on the theme "Home" in Mobile Photography and DSLR Photography categories, providing participants with a platform to showcase their visual interpretation of the theme, a press release said.

Also Read: Pragjyotish College Marks World Photography Day with Interactive Photojournalism Session