Assam: Dibrugarh University Professor to Get ACT Prof. Lallan Singh Award

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dr. Diganta Sarma, from the Department of Chemistry at Dibrugarh University, has been selected to receive the prestigious ACT Prof. Lallan Singh Award for the Best Postgraduate Chemistry Teacher (State Universities) for the year 2024.

This national award recognizes his exceptional contributions to chemistry education and his commitment to academic excellence. The idea of formulating the Association of Chemistry Teachers (ACT) was conceptualized by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (TIFR), Mumbai. The award will be presented during the Inaugural Ceremony of the National Convention of Chemistry Teachers to be held in Mizoram University, Aizawl, during the period 6-8 November 2024.

Prof. Sarma did his M.Sc. from Gauhati University in 2001 and PhD from the National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, in 2007. He then moved to Kyoto Pharmaceutical University, Japan, as a JSPS Postdoctoral Fellow. After completing a two-year tenure as a JSPS Fellow, he joined the University of Kansas, USA, as a research associate in 2009 and worked there until February 2012.

He joined Dibrugarh University as an assistant professor in 2012, and currently he is a professor in the Dept. of Chemistry, Dibrugarh University.

He has published more than 100 articles in international journals of high repute. He has also authored a Green Chemistry Book published by Kalyani Publications. In addition to that, there are 10 book chapters in books published by Elsevier and Springer publications.

He is also the recipient of the JSPS Bridge Fellowship Award, 2018. Five students got their MPhil degrees, and 13 students got their PhD degrees under his supervision. Professor Sarma is also the convener of the Chemical Research Society of India (CRSI), North-East Chapter.

