Padmanath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas-backed candidates dominate Dibrugarh University Post-Graduate Students’ Union elections

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Fourteen candidates backed by the Padmanath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas (PNGB Boys’ Hostel) won various posts out of the total 18 posts in the Dibrugarh University Post-Graduate Students’ Union (DUPGSU) election for the session 2024-25 held on Thursday.

Among them were the coveted posts of president, general secretary, and vice president. Jugal Kishor Gogoi was elected president, Lenish Mili was elected general secretary, and Bhaskar Jyoti Pawe was elected vice president. All of them were backed by the PNGB Boys’ Hostel. Significantly, the PNGB Boys’ Hostel had projected the candidates against All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-backed candidates.

The other winners were: Hiruj Boruah (AGS), Mrinmoy Bora (Magazine), Gauravjyoti Neog (Music), Bhairav Kumar Gogoi (Cultural), Hakim Safik Saikia (Debating and Symposium), Karabi Gogoi (Literary and Fine Arts), Anurag Saikia (General Sports), Joint Chawhai (Cricket), Hema Lama (Indoor Games), Rahul Darik (Football), Nijwn Basumatary (Volleyball), Dipjyoti Phukan (Boys Common Room), Protistha Kashyap (Girls Common Room), Khamiranjan Bhuyan (Social Service), and Palash Ranjan Saikia (Gymnasium).

