Assam: Dibrugarh University to hold 22nd Convocation on March 9

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The prestigious Dibrugarh University, a leading institution of higher education in Assam, is set to hold its 22nd convocation on March 9.

The event will be graced by the presence of Gulab Chand Kataria, the Governor of Assam and Chancellor of Dibrugarh University. He will preside over the ceremony. Renowned intellectual and former CEO of Niti Ayog, Amitav Kant, will join as the chief guest. During the convocation, Imran Sah, a celebrated litterateur from Assam, will be honoured with the prestigious D. Lit. (Honoris Causa) award, while Khiradhar Baruah, a popular science writer, will be conferred with the D. Sc. (Honoris Causa) for his significant contributions to the popularisation of science in the state.

Dr. Paramananda Sonowal, Registrar of Dibrugarh University, stated that a total of 1,341 students will participate in the ceremony. Among them, 72 students will receive their Ph.D. degrees, and 40 students will be presented with gold medals. Additionally, outstanding graduates in the streams of Science, Arts, and commerce will be honoured with gold medals.

Furthermore, the students securing the highest marks in Anthropology will be presented with the Jonali Kropi Memorial Endowment Award and Gold Medal, adding a special touch to the convocation festivities.

