Assam: Dibrugarh University Inter-College Youths’ Festival, organized at Lakhimpur-Telahi-Kamalaboria (LTK) Collegeconcludes

LAKHIMPUR: The Dibrugarh University Inter-College Youths’ Festival, organized at Lakhimpur-Telahi-Kamalaboria (LTK) College, a leading higher educational institution on the North Bank of the Brahmaputra in Lakhimpur district, concluded with grand success on Thursday. It should be noted here that more than 1600 hundred talented students of 72 colleges, located in North Assam and Upper Assam under the university, participated in the extravaganza which was held with four-day long programmes from January 22 at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samanway Kshetra, set up at the college campus. In connection with the event, festive environment gripped the entire college campus, which is located amid beautiful natural greenery of the greater Azad area of Lakhimpur district, on the concluding day too. The concluding day agenda began with a colourful cultural procession, in which students of fifty participating colleges took part. The procession managed to enthrall the onlookers of the greater Azad area. In the procession, the students, representing their colleges, showcased colourful cultures of the State along with events of the Ramayan and Mahabharat, stories of the Assamese folktales, traditional games of the State, indigenous resources, local handicrafts, education system in the course of changing times, traditional festivals and events etc through their tableaux.

The cultural procession was followed by the public meeting, prize distribution and concluding ceremony. The events were chaired by Dr. Amiya Rajbonshi, the president of the reception committee. Delivering the lecture in the public meeting, DU Observer Jitu Ranjan Chetia said that the LTK College conducted each and every programme of the Youth Festival with commendable success in beautiful environment. Rupam Saikia, DU Inspector of the colleges, said, “Organizing the Youth Festival by optimum use of the resources in hand is a difficult task. This difficult task was accomplished by LTK College. The talent hunted in the university youth festivals enrich the social life of the State.”

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) general secretary Sankarjyoti Baruah appealed to the students to contribute for the wellbeing of the State. He also asked them to work for keeping the Assamese language alive. In addition to them, Digboi College Principal Dr. Deep Saikia, noted academician Dr. Mukunda Rajbonshi, LTK College Principal Dr. Bubul Kumar Saikia, Professor Diganta Kumar Saikia, Shreemoyee Phukan, student Sarat Saikia also delivered lecture. Dr. Bhaskarjit Borah read out the Dibrugarh University message. In the same event, Babul Gogoi, Dr. Lakshyajit Burhagohain Ranjan Borah, Jitu Bhorali, Bhavajyoti Chetia, Subudh Borah of Dibrugarh University were feted. Dr. Bhaskarjit Borah delivered the vote of thanks. The prize distribution ceremony was moderated by DU observer Jitu Ranjan Chetia and officer Deepjyoti Gogoi.

