Assam: Dibrugarh Youth Embarks on 'Plastic Free Brahmaputra' Expedition to Raise Awareness on Plastic Pollution

DIBRUGARH: With the aim of creating awareness about the dangers of plastic pollution a youth from Dibrugarh, Dhiraj Bikash Gogoi, along with a three member team embarked on a 13-day expedition on the Brahmaputra on Saturday.

Their boat, built entirely from plastic water bottles, aims to raise awareness about the dangers of plastic pollution. The 450-km expedition, named “Plastic Free Brahmaputra,” was flagged off by Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) chairman Rituparna Baruah from the Bogibeel ghat in Dibrugarh.

The boat used for the expedition, measuring 28 feet long and 5 feet wide, was constructed using 3,300 plastic water bottles. These bottles were collected by Bikash Gogoi (Bumoni) from the Brahmaputra river bank in Dibrugarh, where they had been discarded by people. The process of building the boat took a total of 90 days.

Gogoi revealed that their mission was to collect water bottles and plastic waste from the River Brahmaputra and its banks during the expedition. They plan to halt at the sandbars (Chaporis) during the night before resuming their journey early the next morning. During the journey, he and his team will document the impact of plastic waste on the river’s ecosystem, conduct clean-up drives and interact with local communities to educate them about the importance of responsible waste management.

“I want to raise awareness about plastic pollution. I have always been concerned about the increasing pollution levels, especially the impact of plastic waste on our rivers and ecosystems. I wanted to do something innovative to draw people’s attention to the pressing issue and inspire them to make a change.”

ATDC Chairman Rituparna Baruah congratulated Gogoi and his team, recognising the potential of their venture to promote river tourism and to raise environmental consciousness.

