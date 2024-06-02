Assam: Orphan Trampled to Death by Wild Elephants in Morigaon District

NAGAON: Ravi Deori, an orphan hailing from Morigaon district was trampled to death at Kondali area under Kathiatoli forest range by a herd of wild elephants on Friday night. The orphan has been staying at Rangolu-based Water Fly orphanage, run by Gram Vikas Parishad, a leading NGO of the district for long.

The body of the deceased orphan was recovered by local police as well as forest personnel from Kathiatoli forest range on Saturday and sent to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Sources claimed that the deceased orphan along with another orphan identified as Biki Nagvanshi fled away from the orphanage last evening. Later at night, Biki Nagvanshi was rescued by some locals and was handed him over to local police and the information regarding the death of Ravi Deori came to light, sources said, adding that police along with forest personnel rushed to the spot this morning and recovered the mortal remains of the victim orphan.

Also Read: Assam: Flood Situation Worsens in Nagaon District, Over 100 Villages Affected

Also Watch: