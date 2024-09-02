Assam: Dibrugarh’s Cole Road to be Renamed Jayanta Dutta Path

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Cole Road in Dibrugarh will be officially renamed as “Jayanta Dutta Path” in the name of late BJP leader Jayanta Dutta, who was shot dead by the Ulfa on May 1, 2001, in Dibrugarh. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will preside over the road christening ceremony on September 5 at 5 p.m. In 2001, Dutta was a BJP State general secretary, and he contested the assembly election from the Dibrugarh constituency. The late Jayanta Dutta was a pivotal figure in Assam’s BJP, who have contributed immensely to the party’s growth.

