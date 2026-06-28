Assam: Dibrugarh–Tinsukia bus services suspended over operational challenges at New Terminus

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Bus services operating between Dibrugarh and Tinsukia remained suspended on Saturday after private bus operators temporarily halted operations, citing severe operational difficulties following the relocation of all bus services to the Murlidhar Jalan Bus Terminus (MJBT).

According to the operators, the shift has significantly affected passenger availability and disrupted the viability of regular services. They explained that the Dibrugarh–Tinsukia corridor witnesses a high frequency of buses. If the first bus remains stationed at the terminus for around 10 minutes to gather passengers, the following buses receive little or no passengers. Conversely, if buses depart within five minutes, they fail to attract adequate commuters, making the service financially unsustainable.

The suspension follows the Dibrugarh District Administration’s directive, which came into effect on June 19, 2026, mandating that all buses and traveller vehicles operate exclusively from the Murlidhar Jalan Bus Terminus.

The administration introduced the measure to ease growing traffic congestion caused by the ongoing construction of the Amolapatty Flyover and the Mancotta Road Railway Overbridge (ROB). Authorities stated that the twin infrastructure projects have considerably narrowed road space within the city, increasing traffic bottlenecks and the risk of accidents.

Under the new regulations, all commercial buses and traveller vehicles, except school and college buses, are prohibited from entering beyond the MJBT. A joint enforcement team comprising officials from the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC), District Transport Office (DTO) and Dibrugarh Traffic Police has been entrusted with implementing the transition.

The District Administration has also directed the DTO to coordinate feeder transport services for passengers, while the Traffic Police have been instructed to ensure strict enforcement of the new traffic arrangements. Officials warned that any violation of the order will invite legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, the temporary suspension has left hundreds of daily commuters stranded, with many urging the district administration and bus operators to hold discussions and arrive at an early solution to restore normal services on one of Upper Assam’s busiest transport routes.

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