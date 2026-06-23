Assam: Electric green bus service launched between Dimakuchi and Mangaldai

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: Marking a significant step towards sustainable and eco-friendly public transportation in the region, an air-conditioned electric green bus service connecting Dimakuchi and Mangaldai was flagged off by Assam Transport Minister Charan Boro at Dimakuchi in Udalguri district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Boro said, "Due to paucity of resources for establishing charging stations, we were lagging in the introduction of electric green buses in the Bodoland Territorial Region. However, we received support from the BTC government, which is contemplating setting up at least six charging stations in Udalguri, Gossaigaon, Barpeta, and other strategic locations."

He further underlined that under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme, the government is contemplating the establishment of electric vehicle charging stations at 100 locations across Assam.

He further stressed that in the Union Budget 2026-27, the Centre has proposed the deployment of 4,000 electric buses across the Northeastern states to strengthen public transport, enhance green infrastructure, and boost tourism in the region.

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