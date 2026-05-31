Assam: DIET Golaghat organises District Level Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshani

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: Under the initiative of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Golaghat, a two-day District-Level Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshani will be organized at the institute’s premises on June 8 and June 9, 2026.

With the objective of fostering a “Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the exhibition is being organized under the theme “STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) for a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat.” Students from Classes VI to XII can participate in the exhibition.

The sub-themes for the exhibition to be held on June 8, 2026, are: Sustainable Agriculture, Green Energy, Waste Management, Alternatives to Plastic, Health and Recreation, Mathematical Modeling, and New Technological Models. Participants may choose any one of these sub-themes to prepare and present a model. On June 9, 2026, an expert talk will be organized for the participating students, along with consultation and guidance on new areas for exploration.

This platform will provide participating students with a unique learning experience while fostering the development of a scientific temperament. The leading student groups will receive preliminary training to represent the district at the state level.

Interested students are requested to contact the coordinators and register their names by June 3, 2026. Contact Details: Sangita Bora, District Coordinator - 7002482554; Rajarshi Loing, District Coordinator - 9101184542.

Also Read: Guwahati: Assam Public Works Alleges Corruption in DIET Institutions