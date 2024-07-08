Assam: DIET, Sonitpur awarded for academic support to Biswanath Block

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In the annual consultative meet of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) participated from 27 districts of Assam and held at Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati from July 2 to 4, DIET Sonitpur situated at Biswanath Chariali was awarded for conducting 'Best Programme for Providing Academic Support to Blocks, Clusters and Schools in the year 2023-24' led by the Block In-charge Dr. Raj Kiran Doley, Lecturer of DIET Sonitpur.

It needs to be mentioned that Sonitpur DIET had taken up various initiatives in the Biswanath Education Block with support from BRPs and CRCCs, like preparing modules and conducting training programmes in ECCE for Primary Teachers and Supervisors of Anganwadi, Capacity Building Programme in Pedagogical Practices for newly recruited Teachers, School Leadership programmes for Principals and Head Teachers, capacity Development Programme for KGBV Teachers and Head Teachers, Capacity Development Programme for Private Schools, etc. apart from providing direct academic support and supervision to the CRCCs and teachers of different clusters in the block. Various strategies were also devised for improving the performance of the schools in the Gunotsav and for uplifting Biswanath Education Block as NIPUN Block and ECCE Block, as identified by the Samagra Siksha, Assam.

The annual consultative meet which is conducted every year under the guidance of the Director of SCERT Assam provides a platform to share various activities carried out in respective DIETs, good practices for improving the quality of education, initiatives undertaken in ICT, research outcomes and academic support provided to education blocks/ clusters/ schools. The best performing DIETs are recognized at the state level and awarded under four different categories. The meet was attended by Minister of Education Dr. Ronuj Pegu and others. Dr. Pegu expressed his satisfaction and extended his good wishes for the annual consultative meet.

