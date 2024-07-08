Assam: Director of Secondary Education warns schools against registering outside students

Staff Reporter,

Guwahati: In a notification to the heads of the government and provincialised secondary schools of the state, through the inspectors of schools, the Director of Secondary Education (DSE) has issued a strict warning not to register any outside student who has not been studying in the respective schools.

The notification mentioned, “I am to state that the Chairman, SEBA in his letter submitted to the Government vide No. SEBA/Ex/Online Reg/01/2024/4, dated 21.05.2024 observed that ‘....many schools which are not affiliated to SEBA and do not have UDISE Code are registered their students in Class-IX thorough Govt. / Provincialised Schools or other affiliated private schools. But such students are not actual students of the Schools where they are registered and can be termed as fake students of the registering school. Such activities have created problems in monitoring the performance of Government / Provincialised Schools.”

Accordingly, it was suggested to the inspectors of schools that such ‘unhealthy practices adopted by many Government / Provincialised schools be stopped by issuing suitable instruction,’ the notification adds.

The DSE called on the inspectors of schools to instruct all heads of the government / provincialised secondary schools under their jurisdiction not to register any outside students who are not studying in the schools.

