Assam: Digboi bandh enters third day; town brought to standstill

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The indefinite bandh in Digboi entered its third consecutive day on Friday, bringing the historic oil town to a near standstill. With shops and businesses closed, the town wore a deserted look as fear and uncertainty gripped the streets amid what residents describe as a troubling vacuum of governance.

The unrest was triggered by the death of suspected fish thief Budheswar (Bhudesar) Gorh at Charali Bazar, but its impact has spread across the town. From Charali to the main business hubs, daily wage earners and small traders are counting mounting losses as the economic freeze continues.

Traders, reportedly warned by sections of Adivasi organizations not to open their establishments until justice is delivered, have opted for caution over confrontation. In the absence of strong administrative reassurance, apprehension has prevailed, leaving markets eerily silent.

Students appearing for the ongoing HSLC and Higher Secondary examinations have emerged as unintended victims of the shutdown. Guardians waiting outside examination centres were left without drinking water or basic amenities, enduring hours of anxious waiting in a tense environment. The unrest has added avoidable psychological strain at a critical time for students.

Public frustration is mounting against the civil and police administration, accused of remaining on the sidelines while the crisis persists. Despite three days of closure, no assertive steps have been taken to restore normalcy. Traders allege that no formal circular or assurance guaranteeing security was issued to instill confidence. Earlier meetings between the Digboi Co-District Commissioner, police officials, and representatives of Adivasi organizations have so far yielded no breakthrough, further eroding public trust in the administration's crisis management.

Residents have expressed disappointment at the perceived silence of the Tinsukia district administration, believing that stronger district-level intervention could have prevented the situation from escalating into a prolonged shutdown.

