Assam: Digboi civic body issues 3-day notice to vacate vehicles at public bus stand

OUR Correspondent

DIGBOI: The Digboi Municipal Board (DMB) on Friday morning issued a three-day ultimatum to owners of vehicles parked beneath a municipal board-owned structure within the Digboi Public Bus Stand premises, directing them to vacate the area ahead of proposed construction activities.

In a notice issued on Friday, the Executive Officer of the Board stated that the land falls under the ownership of the Digboi Municipal Board and is required for construction work scheduled to commence shortly. Vehicle owners have been asked to shift their vehicles to alternative locations within three days, failing which the board warned that appropriate action would be initiated.

The notice also includes photographic evidence of the vehicles parked at the site, which is now part of the official record.

Copies of the directive have been forwarded to the MLA of Digboi Legislative Assembly Constituency, the Co-District Commissioner, the Co-District Superintendent of Police and the Officer-in-Charge of Digboi Police Station, demonstrating the administrative importance of the move.

The action follows the consensus from the recent citizens’ meeting at the AOD Golden Jubilee Auditorium, which addressed public infrastructure, civic management, and the use of municipal assets. The meeting reportedly stressed the need to reclaim and streamline the use of public spaces within the town. \

However, the eviction notice has also sparked considerable debate on social media, with several users questioning various aspects related to the functioning and management of the Digboi Public Bus Stand.

Meanwhile, when contacted regarding the growing online reactions, a municipal board official said the matter would be discussed with the chairman of the board before any detailed response is issued. The official indicated that a formal clarification addressing the issues being raised on social media is likely to be released on Monday following due consultation.

The development has now placed the spotlight firmly on the future course of action planned by the municipal board at the bus stand premises, with public attention expected to remain focused on both the proposed construction activity and the board’s forthcoming response to the concerns raised online.

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