Assam: Digboi Municipal Board organized Second phase of Vikshit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra

TINSUKIA: The second phase of Vikshit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra (VBSY) was organized by the office of the Digboi Municipal Board within the office premises on Wednesday in which information regarding various flagship welfare schemes by the Government of India was disseminated across the masses to raise awareness. The informative sessions were designed to reach the vulnerable sections of society who are eligible beneficiaries under various schemes of government but yet to enrol themselves. The campaign was the collaborative efforts of many departments such as, Health, ICDS, Agriculture, Fishery, Food, Public Distribution & Consumers Affairs etc. Resource persons from the various departments ensured that essential services ranging from sanitation, electricity, clean water, housing, healthcare, agricultural aid and others reach the unreached through public queries and on spot registrations.The programme witnessed widespread participation, active involvement and engagement of the locals. Around 600 beneficiaries were present at the event and some took part in the ‘Meri Kahani Meri Jubani’ campaign. VBSY Calenders , Booklets , Tshirt , caps were also distributed among the beneficiaries.

The event was chaired by Executive officer Pronamika Konwar and attended by the Chairman DMB Sudip Dutta Chowdhury, ward commissioners, officials and staff of the board.

Also Read: Assam: Bajali Police arrested producer of Abhinandan Theatre

Also Watch: