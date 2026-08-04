Veteran Doomdooma educator and newspaper agent Rama Shankar Prasad, fondly known as 'Masterji', dies at 85

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Rama Shankar Prasad, proprietor of the Neelam Book Stall and a leading newspaper agent, passed away at his residence on Monday morning following old-age-related ailments. He was 85 and is survived by his wife, son, senior journalist Rajesh Kumar Prasad, a daughter, son-in-law, and other relatives.

Popularly known as 'Masterji' among the pupils for being a schoolteacher, Prasad had established Neelam Book Stall in 1970, making it one of the oldest book and newspaper outlets in the greater Doomdooma area.

For more than five decades, he rendered dedicated service by ensuring the uninterrupted distribution of newspapers to readers across the region, earning widespread appreciation for his commitment to journalism, education, and public service.

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