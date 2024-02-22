Assam: Bajali Police arrested producer of Abhinandan Theatre

PATHSALA: The producer of a mobile theatre, Abhinandan Theatre, was apprehended by the Bajali Police on Tuesday evening over allegations of not paying the dues of several artistes associated with the theatre. According to initial information, allegations have been levelled against the producer, identified as Jyotipad Talukdar, of not paying the dues to various artistes associated with the theatre troupe and further not returning the advance payment of organising committees of various parts of the state, sources said. Jyotipad was taken into custody at the Pathsala Police station by the Bajali Police following complaints.

