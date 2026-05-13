Assam: Digboi Refinery management directs clearance of vendor dues amid row

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The controversy surrounding the Assam Oil Division (AOD) canteen has intensified, with growing demands for a thorough internal probe as allegations of pending vendor payments, administrative lapses, and misconduct continue to surface.

Sources said on Tuesday that AOD management has directed M/s Vidya Caterers to verify and immediately clear all legitimate outstanding dues payable to local suppliers engaged in supplying vegetables, groceries, meat, and packaged drinking water to the canteen, and to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) without delay. The directive comes amid allegations that vendor payments amounting to nearly Rs 20 lakh have remained pending for several months, causing financial strain to small traders in Digboi.

The issue has now reportedly reached refinery headquarters, which has sought a detailed report from the AOD administration and instructed officials to apprise higher authorities of the corrective measures being taken. The development indicates heightened scrutiny at the corporate level.

Digboi-based businessman and former pro-talk ULFA leader Jiten Dutta has criticized the outsourcing model, alleging that it sidelines local stakeholders and leaves small vendors vulnerable. He said that recurring disputes pointed to deeper structural flaws in the system.

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