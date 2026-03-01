Three arrested in gang assault near Digboi Refinery, mastermind absconding

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: In a shocking late-night incident near the Digboi Refinery main entrance, three suspects have been apprehended in connection with a gang assault on a female worker, while the alleged mastermind, Ganapati Mahato, remains at large.

The arrested individuals are Bijoy Das, Pankaj Bharti, and Sanjib Mohon. The case has been registered at Digboi Police Station as Case No. 17/26 under Sections 117(2), 126(2), 127(2), 189(2), 351(2), 74, 75, and 76 of the BNs, 2023.

The attack occurred late on Friday night, February 27, targeting Moni Das, an Emergency Medical Technician at Digboi Refinery Hospital. According to her FIR, she was assaulted while escorting her husband, a contractual refinery worker, to their quarters. The attackers, reportedly members of a contractual workers’ union, restrained the couple, physically assaulted them, damaged her mobile phone and scooter, and allegedly attempted to molest her.

Das told police that Ganapati Mahato and his associates had repeatedly threatened her to force her husband to quit his temporary job, claiming the assault was premeditated and linked to these threats. A spokesperson from Bhohjora Enterprises, the firm providing ambulance services at Digboi Refinery where Das works, said around 14 individuals were suspected to be involved, highlighting the organized nature of the attack.

Security sources confirmed that CCTV footage from the AOD premises, yet to be officially secured by police, shows the assault in progress. Authorities said the footage will be crucial in identifying the perpetrators and corroborating the victim’s account.

Notably, Ganapati Mahato, the alleged mastermind, is a driver attached to the CISF at Digboi Refinery. The assault reportedly occurred in full view of two on-duty security personnel — CISF and Home Guard — who did not intervene, sparking public outrage. Residents have demanded the immediate suspension of the responsible security staff, questioning how such a brazen attack could occur under industrial security.

The Digboi Police have assured that a thorough investigation is underway, and measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the victim and her family. Efforts continue to apprehend the remaining accused, including Mahato.

Also Read: GUWAHATI: Man arrested with stolen electric wires in Basistha