OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The introduction of the Unified Attendance System (UAS) has triggered another labour flashpoint at Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s historic Digboi Refinery, with employees and office-bearers of the INTUC-affiliated Assam Oil Company Labour Union (AOCLU) staging a demonstration on Wednesday in front of the chamber of Executive Director-cum-Refinery Head Rahul Prashant, demanding an immediate rollback of the system.

The peaceful demonstration reflected growing resentment among a section of the workforce over what the union described as a unilateral management decision imposed without taking the local labour organisations into confidence. The protesters maintained that the new attendance mechanism was not in the interests of the working class and questioned the manner in which it was being introduced.

An employee apprehended that such centralisation could further compound the difficulties of the local workforce, particularly in addressing attendance-related grievances, by leaving little room for intervention at the refinery level.

Defending the management’s position, Sandeep Kerketta, Chief Employee Relations Manager, Indian Oil Digboi Refinery, told The Sentinel that the UAS had been operational in Digboi since October 2025 among the officer cadre without a single objection. Describing it as a substantially updated and user-friendly attendance registration mechanism, he maintained that the employee segment should also consider its merits.

Meanwhile, the response of another senior management functionary to the media’s queries has added an unusual dimension to the unfolding controversy. Dipankar Das, General Manager (Human Resources), while responding to a journalist’s queries regarding the demonstration held within the refinery’s administrative complex, in proximity to the official chamber of the Executive Director-cum-Refinery Head, reportedly described the issue as too insignificant to merit media coverage. He maintained that it was purely an internal matter between the management and the union body.