Assam: Digital self-enumeration for Census begins in Dima Hasao and Cachar

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HAFLONG/SILCHAR: The digital self-enumeration phase of Census 2027 commenced across the country on Sunday, with the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa, successfully completing his online self-enumeration as part of the nationwide exercise.

District administration officials assisted the CEM during the process by providing the necessary guidance and technical support.

SILCHAR: The Self-Enumeration process (Phase-I) of the Census Operation, 2027, was formally launched in Cachar district on Sunday, with an appeal to every citizen to complete the online census process by August 16 and actively participate in India’s first fully digital Census exercise. The launching ceremony was presided over by District Development Commissioner Rajib Roy while District Census Officer Roktim Boruah, presented a detailed overview of the Census Operations.

Baruah stated that Cachar has 8 Census Charge Officers, comprising the Revenue Circles of Silchar Sadar, Sonai, Lakhipur, Udharbond and Katigorah along with Lakhipur Municipal Board, Sonai Municipal Board and Badarpur Municipal Board.

He also said that Katigorah Rural Charge has 611 enumerators and 102 supervisors, Silchar Sadar Rural Charge has 850 enumerators and 147 supervisors, Udharbond Rural Charge has 262 enumerators and 43 supervisors, Sonai Rural Charge has 749 enumerators and 127 supervisors, Lakhipur Rural Charge has 483 enumerators and 81 supervisors, while Lakhipur Municipal Board, Sonai Municipal Board and Badarpur Municipal Board have 19, 32 and 25 enumerators, supported by 3, 5 and 4 supervisors respectively. Altogether, the district has 3,031 enumerators and 512 supervisors to carry out the census operations.

He further stated that training programmes for enumerators and supervisors commenced on July 20 at Cachar College, SM Dev College and other designated training centres across the district.

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