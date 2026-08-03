Assam CM leads by example, calls on citizens to use online self-enumeration for Census 2027

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma urged people to participate in the self-enumeration exercise of Census 2027 which commenced in the state on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also completed his own self-enumeration by filling up his own details online and encouraged others to take part in the process.

“Good morning Assam! Today marks the beginning of online self-enumeration for #Census2027 in Assam — where you can sit in the comfort of your home and fill in your details, I just did mine; requesting everyone to fill their details correctly and be a part of this exercise,” the Chief Minister said in a social media post.

CM Sarma also shared a video message, appealing to the people to provide their accurate data and play their part as responsible citizens of the country.

The online self-enumeration facility will remain open from August 2 to August 16 allowing residents to submit household and individual details digitally through the official Census self-enumeration portal, se.census.gov.in.

According to officials, the House Listing Operations (HLO) and Housing Census will be conducted from August 17 to September 15 after the completion of the online self-enumeration phase.

The self-enumeration initiative is part of the preparations for Census 2027, enabling citizens to complete the initial stage of the census process online before field verification begins.

However, the census exercise has been postponed in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, the two worst-affected districts in the ongoing floods, due to the prevailing situation.

Also Read: Assam to Begin Census 2027 Self-Enumeration from August 2, Flood-Hit Districts to Join Later