Assam: Dihanam Performance in Sivasagar Enters Worldwide Book of Records

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A Dihanam (congregational prayer) programme organized by the Ratnagarbha Tejaswini Foundation and performed at the historic Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar district on Monday entered the Worldwide Book of Records.

The event was organized in collaboration with the North East Zonal Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Ministry of Culture, Government of India. A total of 15,555 Ayatis from different parts of the state performed Dihanam together and chanted Harinam. Dr Pitambor Deva Goswami, Xatradhikar of Auniati Xatra, inaugurated the programme and paid tribute to Sati Joymoti, describing the example set by her with the sacrifice of her body for her husband as one of the examples of human values.

The programme was anchored by Amia Neog Kalita, recipient of Dihanamor Guru. Dr Prasanna Gogoi, Director, NEZCC and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, graced the function as distinguished guest. A two-member delegation of the Worldwide Book of Records, Vinit NB and Sindhuja VN, also witnessed the event. In the function, Ratnagarbha Tejaswini Foundation conferred the Xatra Prodip title to Dr Pitambor Deva Goswami. Besides, 17 other distinguished personalities dedicated to various sectors were honoured with various titles and awards.

The initiative, led by Ratnagarbha Tejaswini Foundation with participants from across Assam, marked a major milestone in preserving Assam’s devotional musical heritage.

