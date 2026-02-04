Sibsagar Commerce College Hosts International Conference on NE India–Thailand Connectivity

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Sibsagar Commerce College organized an International Conference on 'India's North East and South East Asia Connectivity- with Special Reference to Thailand' on February 1. The conference was organized in association with the Greater Rangpur Me-Dam-Me-Phi Celebration Committee and the All Tai Ahom Students' Union, Sivasagar district, with the objective of fostering academic dialogue on historical, cultural, economic, and geopolitical linkages between India's North East and South East Asia, particularly Thailand.

The conference was anchored by Dr Kauranga Borgohain, IQAC Coordinator and Joint Convener of the conference, who coordinated the proceedings and highlighted the academic relevance of the theme in the context of regional and international connectivity.

The conference was formally inaugurated by Prof Jyoti Prasad Saikia, Vice-Chancellor, Jagannath Barooah University, Jorhat. In his inaugural address, Prof Saikia highlighted the strategic importance of North East India in India's Act East Policy and stressed the need for academic institutions to play a proactive role in strengthening cross-border cultural and intellectual exchanges.

The welcome address was delivered by Dr Saumar Jyoti Mahanta, Principal and Chairman of the conference, who emphasized the significance of such international academic engagements in strengthening institutional collaboration, promoting cultural understanding, and enriching higher education in Assam and the North Eastern region.

The conference was graced by eminent resource persons from the Kingdom of Thailand, namely Dr Thanapat Choompolsil, President, United Tai People Foundation, Kingdom of Thailand, and Vice-President (HR and Administration), Unimit Engineering Public Company Ltd, NIDA, Thailand Passakorn Domhom, Lawyer and Legal Consultant, Padung Pakdee Law Office, Kingdom of Thailand.

Delivering his keynote address, Dr Thanapat Choompolsil remarked that the relationship between India and Thailand was ancient and deeply rooted, shaped by shared civilizational values, culture, spirituality, and historical migration patterns. He emphasized that Assam and the Tai-Ahom heritage form an important bridge in strengthening people-to-people, cultural, and academic relations between the two regions.

Passakorn Domhom shared insights on contemporary legal, social, and cultural perspectives of Thailand and underscored the importance of institutional and professional collaboration between India and Thailand in the present global context.

On the occasion of the international conference, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed between the United Tai People Foundation, Kingdom of Thailand, and Sibsagar Commerce College, Assam, India, and marking a significant step towards strengthening academic collaboration, cultural exchange, and research cooperation, particularly in areas reflecting shared Tai-Ahom heritage and regional connectivity between North East India and South East Asia.

The deliberations in the conference focused on connectivity, shared heritage, economic cooperation, and future prospects of India-Thailand relations with special reference to North East India.

The programme concluded with an interactive discussion session followed by a vote of thanks Dr Prodip Gogoi, Joint Convener of the conference.

