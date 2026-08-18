Assam: Dikhow River erosion threatens Sivasagar-Nazira road

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Following the devastating floods that wreaked havoc across several parts of Sivasagar district, extensive erosion along the banks of the Dikhow River has now emerged as a fresh threat to residents living along the river as well as the busy Sivasagar-Nazira road.

A large number of villages under Hahchara Mouza were severely affected by the recent floods. As the floodwaters recede, residents are once again living in fear due to continuing erosion at several stretches along the Dikhhow River.

The situation is particularly alarming along the nearly one-kilometre stretch from Hahchara Kujibali to Singhadwar Manipuri Tiniali. Erosion on both banks has already washed away several homesteads and agricultural plots into the river. Some residential areas have also come under threat, while the B.G. Road, popularly known as the Sivasagar-Nazira road, is facing the imminent risk of damage.

Local residents have warned that unless scientifically designed and permanent erosion-control measures are taken immediately, the ongoing erosion could cause extensive damage in the coming days. They fear that the Sivasagar-Nazira road, one of the important and busy roads in the district, could eventually suffer severe damage or even be washed away at vulnerable stretches, potentially altering the geographical landscape of the area.

Residents have urged the Water Resources Department to conduct an immediate inspection of the erosion-affected areas and take necessary preventive measures before the situation worsens. They further cautioned that if another major flood occurs in the region, Hahchara and adjoining areas could suffer far greater damage than during the recent floods unless urgent measures are taken to protect the riverbanks.

Also Read: Assam: Dikhow River in Severe Flood Stage as Erosion Threatens Sivasagar Embankments