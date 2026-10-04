Assam: Dikhow water level falling; no blockage detected at Longleng

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Sivasagar, has informed that the water level of the Dikhow river is being closely monitored at the border gauging point at Bihubar.

According to data received from the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Dikhow river is currently showing a falling trend, providing relief amid continued monitoring of the river's water level.

The DDMA also clarified that no landslide-induced blockage has been detected in the Dikhow river at Longleng. The river is flowing freely, as confirmed through satellite imagery captured by RISAT-1A FRS on October 2, 2026, at 6 pm IST.

The district administration has urged residents to follow official updates regularly and rely on information issued by the competent authorities.

Also Read: Assam: Dikhow River Flowing Smoothly, Relief for Sivasagar Residents