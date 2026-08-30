Assam: Dikhow water level remains below danger mark at Bihubar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The water level of the Dikhow river at Bihubar remained well below the danger mark on Saturday, with the river showing a downward trend in the afternoon, even as district administration authorities continued to closely monitor the situation following reports of flood-like conditions in parts of Nagaland.

According to information shared by the Sivasagar district administration, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Assam, and Nagaland, indicated that flooding was reported at Bura Namsang in Longleng district of Nagaland on August 28. The administration clarified that the incident was not related to the Dikhow river.

The administration further stated that, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Central Water Commission (CWC), light to moderate rainfall was expected in parts of Nagaland, with a Yellow Warning issued for Mon, Mokokchung, Wokha, Longleng, and Kohima districts for the next two to three days. The rainfall may also have an impact on adjoining districts of Assam, including Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat.

The Dikhow river water level at Bihubar was monitored throughout the day on Saturday. Against a warning level of 102.77 metres and a danger level of 103.77 metres, the river stood at 95.62 metres at 8 am. It rose gradually to 95.80 metres at 9 am, 95.90 metres at 10 am, and 95.93 metres at 11 am. The level remained at 95.93 metres at noon before declining to 95.86 metres by 3 pm.

The maximum recorded level of 95.93 metres was 7.84 metres below the danger mark. The administration said that the river was presently showing a downward trend.

Also Read: Sivasagar: Dikhow River Remains in Severe Flood Category Despite Slight Fall in Water Level