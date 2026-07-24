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Sivasagar: Dikhow River Remains in Severe Flood Category Despite Slight Fall in Water Level

The situation in Sivasagar comes amid a wider flood crisis across Assam
Dikhow River
Sivasagar: Dikhow River Remains in Severe Flood Category Despite Slight Fall in Water Level
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Guwahati: The flood situation of the Dikhow River in Sivasagar district has been reassessed as 'severe flood' category even as the water level dipped a little in the river, raising concerns among the authorities to keep people away from the river and alerting them.

Today, the river's level at 9 am was 94.26 metres, 1.86 metres above the danger level of 92.40 metres, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said. Water level has slightly dropped, but officials have cautioned that the river remains a major threat in low-lying areas in Sivasagar and in the neighboring areas.

In the view of assistant Commissioner (Police) S.K. Dhara issued a public safety advisory to the people not to venture near the river in view of the situation, under Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Strong currents, dangerously high water levels, are dangerous, especially for residents who live along the river banks, authorities warned.

The situation in Sivasagar comes amid a wider flood crisis across Assam. As per official figures, the floods have claimed 47 lives and affected more than 7.2 lakh people across the state. Disaster management agencies remain on high alert as rising rivers and continued rainfall threaten to worsen the flood situation in several districts.

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Sivasagar
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Dikhow River
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