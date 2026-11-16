Assam: Dima Hasao Artisan Henpu Gamlhou receives Janajatiya Gaurav Award 2026

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HAFLONG: Henpu Gamlhou, a resident of New Molkon village under the Diger constituency of Assam’s Dima Hasao district, has been conferred with the prestigious Janajatiya Gaurav Award 2026 by the Government of Assam.

The award recognises Gamlhou’s exceptional contributions, dedication, and outstanding achievements in preserving and promoting bamboo, cane, and wooden handicrafts alongside traditional craftsmanship.

Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Tribal Affairs (Plain), Government of Assam, presented the honour today during the state-level celebration of Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas 2026 held at Shilpgram, Panjabari, in Guwahati. The recognition is an initiative of the Assam Institute of Research for Tribals and Scheduled Castes (AIRTSC), Khanapara, Guwahati. The event was organised by the Tribal Affairs (Plain) Department, Government of Assam, under the aegis of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India..