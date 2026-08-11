Assam: Dima Hasao bans roadside cooking, littering at public places

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Dima Hasao district administration has imposed restrictions on cooking and preparing food at roadside locations, viewpoints, lay-bys, open spaces, and other public places across the district, citing environmental concerns, public safety, and the risk of fire.

In an order issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, District Magistrate and Chairman of the District Road Safety Committee, Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, prohibited the use of LPG cylinders, kerosene and charcoal stoves, firewood, barbeque grills, and other cooking or heating appliances at such locations.

The order particularly covers the Manderdisa-Harangajao stretch of NH-27 (East-West Corridor) and the Mahur-Hangrum stretch of NH-137, besides other public roads and places in Dima Hasao.

According to the administration, roadside cooking by tourists and visitors has led to indiscriminate dumping of food waste, plastic, bottles, disposable plates, and packaging materials. Such activities have also caused public nuisance, attracted stray animals, affected traffic movement and degraded the natural beauty of the area.

The administration has also prohibited littering and directed visitors to carry back their waste and dispose of it only at authorised collection points or receptacles. Consumption of alcohol at such public places has also been strictly prohibited.

The restriction, however, will not apply to designated picnic sites or locations specifically approved by the competent authority or the NCHAC where cooking is permitted and adequate waste-disposal and fire-safety arrangements are available.

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