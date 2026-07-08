Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Enforces Spot Fines to Curb Littering and Sanitation Violations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has introduced a comprehensive spot fine system to strengthen civic discipline and improve sanitation across the city by imposing on-the-spot penalties for various cleanliness and environmental violations.

Launched under the campaign, “For a Cleaner, Healthier & Greater Guwahati”, the initiative targets offences such as littering, public spitting, illegal waste disposal, use of banned plastic items, pollution of water bodies and damage to civic infrastructure.

Under the new schedule, those found spitting in public places will be fined Rs 300. A spot fine of Rs 500 has been prescribed for littering, illegal dumping of waste, public urination, open defecation, use of banned plastic carry bags or prohibited single-use plastic items, damaging municipal water supply or sewerage infrastructure, improper disposal of biomedical, sanitary and electronic waste, animal excreta, and dumping garbage in parks and other public spaces.

Commercial establishments found dumping fish, poultry or slaughterhouse waste in open areas will face a penalty of Rs 1,000. The same amount will apply to dumping waste into rivers, drains, wetlands and other water bodies.

The civic body has fixed a fine of Rs 2,000 for illegal disposal of construction and demolition waste as well as faecal sludge, while offences involving chemical waste disposal and pasting posters on government buildings, electric poles, bridges and other public structures will attract a penalty of Rs 5,000.

The highest fine of Rs 25,000 has been imposed for blocking the natural flow of drains by dumping construction materials or other waste, a measure aimed at reducing urban flooding during the monsoon.

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