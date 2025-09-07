Assam: Dima Hasao Celebrates Teachers’ Day with Great Enthusiasm

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Joining the rest of the nation, the 64th Teachers’ Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Cultural Institute Hall in Haflong on Friday. The occasion was graced by Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), as chief guest, while Mohet Hojai, Chairman NCHAC, Nandita Gorlosa, Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, attended as guest of honour and distinguished guests respectively.

The celebration witnessed the presence of several eminent dignitaries, including Donpainon Thaosen, Executive Member, NCHAC, Rupali Langthasa, MAC, NCHAC, and Partha Jahari, Principal Secretary, NCHAC.

In his keynote address, CEM Debolal Gorlosa reflected on the progress achieved in the education sector in Dima Hasao but reminded the gathering that considerable work still lies ahead. He praised teachers for their selfless dedication in shaping young minds and urged their cooperation in ensuring quality education reaches every corner of the district.

Announcing a major step forward, Gorlosa informed that four Eklavya Model Residential Schools would soon be operational in the district, giving a significant boost to educational infrastructure. Minister Nandita Gorlosa informed that the Government of India is actively pursuing the bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games and urged young students to seize this opportunity. As part of the celebration, several teachers were felicitated with the ‘Best Teacher Award’ and schools that secured A+ and A grades with 100% pass results in the recent academic year were also honoured.

