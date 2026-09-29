Assam: Dima Hasao District Congress Committee demands CEC Ouster

A CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Dima Hasao District Congress Committee (DCC) on Monday staged a protest demonstration in front of Rajiv Bhawan here, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar from office.

The protest, held at around 2 pm, was part of a nationwide programme organised by the Indian National Congress over the issue. A number of Dima Hasao Congress leaders and party workers participated in the roadside demonstration, raising slogans in support of their demand.

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