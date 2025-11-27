Assam: Dima Hasao District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) observes Constitution Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Dima Hasao, in collaboration with the Dima Hasao District Judiciary, on Wednesday celebrated Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) at both the district court premises in Haflong and the PI court in Jatinga.

The event was marked by a collective recitation of the Preamble to the Constitution, reaffirming the participants' commitment to the ideals enshrined in it. Members of the Bar Association, staff of the Legal Aid Defence Counsel Office, Dima Hasao, and employees of the PI court joined the celebration.

Also Read: Constitution Day observed in Nagaon; Congress accuses BJP of undermining democracy