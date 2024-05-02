Assam: Dima Hasao District Plagued by Continuous Landslides, Essential Services Disrupted

GUWAHATI: Continuous landslides in Jatinga-Lampur and New Harangajao stations in Dima Hasao district have caused major problems.
Transportation and essential services are disrupted, creating challenges for the region. The landslides have forced the suspension of the Lumding-Silchar train service, and heavy rains have intermittently disrupted communication with Haflong by closing the train route at Maibang.
Additionally, road travel has been significantly affected, especially on National Highway 27. A landslide near Maibong tunnel number 116-3/4 on the Haflong road has forced the highway to close.
Responding to weather warnings from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Guwahati, the District Disaster Management Authority in Dima Hasao has advised residents to stay indoors from May 2 to May 4, 2024, until conditions improve.
As a precaution, all schools in the district will stay closed until May 4, 2024. The transport department, working with the SP office, will monitor traffic.
Traffic advisory has been issued, closing the Jatinga-Harangajao Stretch at NH-27 for all vehicles until 4:00 PM today because of heavy rain.
In case of emergencies or unexpected events, residents can reach the District Disaster Management Authority at the following numbers: 03673-236324, 03673-236024, 7002295941 (Debojit Borah), 8761032821 (Johny Z. Chinzah), 9394537170 (T. Fatima Doungel), 8135836384 (C. Roger Doungel), 6000267407 (Kisatuing Zeme), and 9954313254 (R Sehtboithang Changsan).
Train services affected by the landslides include:
Train no. 15615 (Guwahati –Silchar) Express
Train no.15616 (Silchar– Guwahati) Express
Train no. 15611 (Rangiya – Silchar) Express
Train no. 05628 (Agartala– Guwahati) Special scheduled to leave on 02.05.2024
Train no. 15612 (Silchar–Rangiya) Express
Train no. 05627 (Guwahati– Agartala) Special scheduled to leave on 03.05.2024
The Kanchunjunga Express (Train no. 13175) from Sealdah to Silchar, starting its journey on May 1, 2024, will be delayed by 4 hours between Guwahati and Lumding.
The Special Train no. 07030 from Secunderabad to Agartala, starting its journey on April 29, 2024, and the Humsafar Express (Train no. 12503) from SMVT Bengaluru to Agartala, starting its journey on April 30, 2024, will also be delayed between Guwahati and New Haflong.
The Tripura Sundari Express (Train no. 14619) from Agartala to Firojpur, scheduled to depart on May 2, 2024, will now depart at 23:10 instead of 15:10.
The Express Train no. 12508 from Silchar to Thiruvananthapuram Central, also scheduled for May 2, 2024, will now depart at 23:50 instead of 19:50.
The special weekly summer train No. 08351/08352 (Sambalpur – Guwahati –Sambalpur) has been canceled for its remaining 09 trips due to low passenger numbers.
