Assam: Dima Hasao District Plagued by Continuous Landslides, Essential Services Disrupted

Responding to weather warnings from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Guwahati, the District Disaster Management Authority in Dima Hasao has advised residents to stay indoors from May 2 to May 4, 2024, until conditions improve.

As a precaution, all schools in the district will stay closed until May 4, 2024. The transport department, working with the SP office, will monitor traffic.

Traffic advisory has been issued, closing the Jatinga-Harangajao Stretch at NH-27 for all vehicles until 4:00 PM today because of heavy rain.

In case of emergencies or unexpected events, residents can reach the District Disaster Management Authority at the following numbers: 03673-236324, 03673-236024, 7002295941 (Debojit Borah), 8761032821 (Johny Z. Chinzah), 9394537170 (T. Fatima Doungel), 8135836384 (C. Roger Doungel), 6000267407 (Kisatuing Zeme), and 9954313254 (R Sehtboithang Changsan).