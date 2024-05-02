Manipur: Security Forces Arrest KCP (Noyon) Member in Thoubal District

IMPHAL: In a recent development, Thoudam Nanao Singh, also known as Chingsanglakpa or Putra, who holds the rank of S/S Sergeant Major in the banned KCP (Noyon) organization, was arrested by the Manipur police on May 1.

Police also discovered a .32 pistol, a magazine, and six live rounds in his possession.

Taking to X, Manipur Police wrote, “On 01.05.2024, Security Forces arrested one S/S Sergeant Major of proscribed outfit KCP (Noyon) organization namely Thoudam Nanao Singh @ Chingsanglakpa @ Putra (43 yrs) from Waithou area, Thoubal District. From his possession 1 (one) no. of .32 Pistol along with magazine and 6 (six) live rounds were recovered.”