Manipur: Security Forces Arrest KCP (Noyon) Member in Thoubal District

IMPHAL: In a recent development, Thoudam Nanao Singh, also known as Chingsanglakpa or Putra, who holds the rank of S/S Sergeant Major in the banned KCP (Noyon) organization, was arrested by the Manipur police on May 1.
Police also discovered a .32 pistol, a magazine, and six live rounds in his possession.
On 01.05.2024, Security Forces arrested one S/S Sergeant Major of proscribed outfit KCP (Noyon) organization namely Thoudam Nanao Singh @ Chingsanglakpa @ Putra (43 yrs) from Waithou area, Thoubal District. From his possession 1 (one) no. of .32 Pistol along with magazine and 6 (six) live rounds were recovered.
Meanwhile, a large number of women part of 'Meira Paibis', a women's social movement in Manipur, on Tuesday demanded the release of 11 armed cadres dressed in police uniform and blocked the Army from taking away arms and ammunition which were seized in Bishnupur district, officials said.
The armed cadres were 'village volunteers' (local armed civilians) belonging to a particular community who were carrying arms and ammunition seized by the Army.
On May 30, the police arrested two members of the banned group PREPAK (Pro) named Naoroibam Joyshangker, also known as Loyumba or Khougang (39 yrs), and Thingom Suresh, also known as Boy (38 yrs).
They were apprehended from Lairikyengbam Leikai and Khurai Chaithabi Leirak in Imphal East District.
Security forces conducted search operations and maintained a presence in the outskirts and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts.
They ensured the movement of 135 and 257 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2, respectively.
Stringent security measures were implemented in all vulnerable areas, and security convoys were provided in sensitive areas to guarantee the safe and unrestricted movement of vehicles.
Additionally, 128 checkpoints were set up in various districts of Manipur, including both hill and valley areas. Police detained 106 individuals across the state for violations.
