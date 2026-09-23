Assam: Dima Hasao journalists meet CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, seek welfare measures

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Members of the Dima Hasao Press Club on Tuesday met Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in Diphu and submitted a memorandum seeking improved welfare support and developmental facilities for working journalists in the district.

The delegation highlighted the challenges faced by media professionals operating in the remote hill district. They stressed that journalists play a vital role in upholding democratic values by reporting accurately, raising public concerns, and acting as a bridge between the government and the people. Despite their dedicated service, many continue to work without adequate infrastructure or welfare backing.

During the meeting, the press club representatives urged the State Government to introduce suitable welfare schemes and basic facilities for accredited journalists. They also sought the construction of a dedicated press building in Haflong that could serve as a common venue for press conferences, meetings, and training programmes.

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