Nagaon bypoll: AIUDF chief Ajmal exudes confidence, mocks BJP and Congress candidates

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: AIUDF chief and candidate Badruddin Ajmal on Tuesday exuded confidence of winning the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election, saying he would emerge victorious 'Insha Allah' with the support of the people.

Addressing a huge public rally at Jaluguti in Morigaon, Ajmal launched a sharp attack on both the BJP and Congress candidates.

Taking a swipe at BJP candidate Devasish Sharma, Ajmal said, "Parliament doesn't need singers; it needs orators. Speeches in the Parliament should be given in English. Can Devasish Sharma speak in English? I challenge him to come and show me." He also targeted the Congress candidate, claiming, "Sibamoni Bora has already failed here. It's over for her."

Expressing confidence in the AIUDF's prospects, Ajmal said that the overwhelming response from the public had strengthened his belief that the party would secure victory in the bye-election.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election is set to witness an intense contest among the BJP, Congress, and AIUDF, with leaders of all major parties stepping up their campaigns ahead of polling.

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