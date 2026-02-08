Assam: Dima Hasao leaders hail union budget for tribal development

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa on Friday lauded the Union Budget, stating that it gives due importance to the aspirations and development needs of Dima Hasao district. Addressing a press meet held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Haflong on Friday evening, Gorlosa, along with BJP Dima Hasao District President Dhriti Thaosen and Deputy Chairman A. Lienthang, said that the inclusion of Dima Hasao in the Union Budget reflects the central government’s commitment to the balanced and inclusive development of remote and tribal regions.

The CEM noted that several provisions announced in the budget would directly benefit the people of the district, particularly in sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, and livelihood generation. He expressed optimism that these initiatives would accelerate development and improve the quality of life in the hill district.

Gorlosa also highlighted the importance of focused investment in road and communication networks, stating that better connectivity would create new opportunities for trade, tourism, and employment for local youth. He added that special attention to healthcare and education would help bridge long-standing gaps in essential services.

BJP district president Dhriti Thaosen echoed similar views, saying that the Union Budget demonstrates the central leadership’s vision to ensure that no region is left behind. She urged party workers and local representatives to actively inform the public about the benefits of the budget and to work collectively for the effective implementation of the announced schemes.

Both leaders expressed confidence that the budgetary measures would usher in a new phase of growth and development for Dima Hasao and reaffirmed their commitment to working towards the welfare of the people.

