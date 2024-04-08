Assam: Dima Hasao pays homage to national freedom fighter Sengiyajik Joya Thaosen

A Correspondent

Haflong: The people of Dima Hasao paid homage to the national freedom fighter Sengiyajik Joya Thaosen at places like Haflong, Mahur, and Maibang.

At Haflong, Jadikhe Naisho Hosom, Dimasa apex body, observed the day as the 80th martyr day and offered floral tribute to the portrait of Sengiyajik Joya Thaosen at the office premises, where Anup Biswas, senior journalist, attended as the guest while President Kailen Daolagupu, Vice President Arup Gorlosa, General Secretary Ringphaindro Nunisa, Publicity Secretary Swadeep Hasam, and others also attended the observance of the day.

President Daolagupu, speaking on the occasion, appealed to observe the day with appropriate dignity since her contribution to the country’s freedom fight was very significant.

Senior Journalist Biswas appealed to the people to follow the footprints of such great leaders and freedom fighters who are the great inspiration in our lives.

At Maibang and Mahur, the day was also observed with full dignity while paying floral tribute to the national freedom fighter Sengiyajik Joya Thaosen. On the solemn occasion of the 80th Martyrs Day of the National Freedom Fighter, Sengyajik Joya Thaosen, people gathered at Maibang Dishru Cultural Club to pay homage to her firm courage and selfless sacrifices. NCHAC CEM Debolal Gorlosa attended the solemn function as the chief guest, along with NCHAC Chairman Mohet Hojai and others.

Sengyajik Joya Thaosen, a beacon of bravery and resilience, dedicated her life to the noble cause of our nation’s freedom. Her unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and liberation serves as a guiding light for generations to come.

