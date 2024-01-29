75th Republic Day: Lakhimpur district admin pays tribute to freedom fighters

LAKHIMPUR: Lakhimpur district administration centrally celebrated the 75th Republic Day at the playground of North Lakhimpur Boys’ HS School in a festive environment.

In Lakhimpur, the celebration of the event began in the morning with the presentation of patriotic songs by the Office of the District Information and Public Relations Officer at 5.30 a.m.Then the tricolour was hoisted in the departmental offices, academic institutions, and residences of the citizens at .30 a.m. District Commissioner-in-Charge-cum-District Development Commissioner Utpal Borah, attending the central celebration of the event at the playground of North Lakhimpur Boys’ HS School, unfurled the national flag. While delivering his speech, Utpal Borah paid heartfelt tribute to Mahatma Gandhi along with other freedom fighters who fought for the nation’s independence. He highlighted the tremendous contributions of the freedom fighters from Lakhimpur, Assam, and the Northeast Region to the freedom movement in India. He also shed light on the developmental activities conducted in the district in the past few years. Prior to this, Borah garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Maidan. Then he took the guard of honour from the marching troops of the Assam Police, home guards, NCC cadets, scouts and guides, and students of the schools and colleges on the parade ground. He also felicitated the freedom fighters and senior citizens of the district, in addition to giving away prizes to the winners of the competitions organised by the district administration and the Education Department in connection with the Republic Day celebration. In the parade, the first prize was bagged by Lakhimpur Girls’ College, while PNGB High School secured the second prize and St. Mary’s High School secured the third prize in the school category. On the other hand, the women’s team of the NL, DEF, secured the first prize, and the 13th APBn team secured the second prize in the security force category. In the programme, different departments of the district showcased their tableaux. The District Health Department bagged the first prize, the PHE Department bagged the second prize, and the Election Office and Transport Department jointly grabbed the third prize in the tableau competition.

The District Health Society and Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH) organised a medical camp at the LMCH campus for the elderly in connection with the celebration of Republic Day. On the other hand, the Office of the DIPRO and Office of the NIC, Lakhimpur, screened a patriotic movie for the inmates of the District Jail. A cultural function was also organized in connection. The whole programme was anchored by Junuma Koch, an official of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

