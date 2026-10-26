Assam: Dima Hasao site tested for disaster communication

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Amateur radio operators VU3GWI and VU3OAH conducted field tests at Bamin Hading Orchid Park, approximately 20 km from Haflong, on Saturday, to assess the site’s potential for emergency communications.

Located at an elevation of approximately 965 metres above sea level, the site is situated at 25°11’27.39’’N, 93°03’14.62’’E and was assessed as a potential communication point to support emergency response in Dima Hasao.

Given the district’s high seismic risk and recurring landslides, reliable backup communication is important during disasters, particularly when mobile networks are disrupted.

During the trial, the operators successfully established UHF communication with Haflong and exchanged a signal report of 59 (five-nine), indicating excellent readability and strong signal strength. VHF and HF tests could not be conducted during the visit.

The operators plan to return for further tests to assess the site’s suitability for supporting emergency communications across the district. The findings could help determine how the location might contribute to disaster preparedness and provide a supplementary communication link when conventional networks fail.