Assam: International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction observed in Jorhat

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS), in collaboration with the District Inter Agency Group (IAG), Jorhat, observed the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction at Jhanjimukh in Jorhat district on Tuesday, emphasising the need to strengthen household preparedness, protect floodplain ecosystems, and build the resilience of riparian communities living along riverbanks and flood-prone areas.

Organised under the theme ‘Resilience Starts at Home,’ the programme highlighted the importance of individual responsibility, community participation, and locally led initiatives in reducing disaster risks and protecting vulnerable communities.

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